MARIN CITY, Calif. (KRON) — The Marin County Sheriff’s Office announced the man who was shot Thursday has been identified as 18-year-old Randy Ray Belanger of San Anselmo.

On Thursday at around 3:49 p.m. — deputies responded to reports of multiple shots fired in the 400 block of Drake Avenue.

According to the sheriff’s office, witnesses reported seeing someone on the ground in the area where the gunshots were heard.

When deputies arrived they found an unresponsive male near a vehicle and despite life-saving efforts was pronounced deceased a few moments later.

The Sheriff’s Office said a forensic post mortem examination with toxicology testing is scheduled for next week.

At this time the case is ongoing — the cause and manner of death will be released pending the conclusion of the investigation.

The Sheriff’s Office is urging anyone with information regarding the fatal shooting to contact Detective Zebb at j_zebb@marinsheriff.org and the Investigations Division at (451) 473-7265.

To leave an anonymous tip, you can contact Bay Area Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS (8477) or TEXT: BAYTIP plus your information to CRIMES (274637).

“The Marin County Sheriff’s Office and personnel of the Coroner Division offer our sincerest condolences to the family and friends of Mr. Belanger,” the Sheriff’s Office said in a press release.