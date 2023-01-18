MARIN COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — Residential burglaries in Marin County targeting high-end bicycles are increasing and getting more sophisticated, according to Central Marin Police. There has been a rise in high-end bikes being stolen from residential garages, according to an alert sent out from the police.

There have been 10 reported cases of such thefts between Corte Madera, Larkspur and San Anselmo, police said. The thefts are typically occurring in evening and early morning hours between 1 a.m. and 4 a.m.

How the thieves are doing it

Police say thieves are targeting both attached and detached garaged doors which have glass windows and contain high-end bicycles. The burglars are breaking small holes in the window glass and using an improvised tool police describe as a “long metal rod” with a “hook end” to defeat the closed or locked garage door by pulling the emergency garage door pull cord.

What to watch out for

Police advise to look out for cargo style vehicles such as vans or large SUVs, which they say can be used to steal and conceal multiple high-end bikes. Police report that such vehicles have been seen driving slowly and casing area neighborhoods.

How to protect your bike

Police advise the following precautions to guard against your bike being stolen:

Blocking out the window glass to prevent thieves from seeing what’s inside the garage

Reinforcing glass panels with an additional layer of plexiglass

Removing or securing the emergency release handle

Utilizing a manual lock lever on the garage door

Installing a surveillance camera

Installing motion-activated flood lights

Calling (415) 927-5150 to report suspicious vehicles that appear to be casing neighborhoods

Police also recommend talking to your neighbors and keeping an eye out for one another.