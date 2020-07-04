Live Now
Marin County added to California’s COVID-19 community spread watch list

MARIN COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — Marin County was added to California’s COVID-19 community spread watch list on Friday.

Health officials say Marin County is seeing an elevated increase in transmission and hospitalizations. Additionally, the county is experiencing a limited hospital capacity.

This after the current outbreak at San Quentin State Prison, where two death rows inmates died Friday due to coronavirus complications.

The California Department of Public Health also notes the outbreaks in congregate settings and Latinx neighborhoods in Marin County.

Monterey and San Diego counties were also added to the watch list Friday.

On Monday, Governor Gavin Newsom put 19 counties across the state on a “watch list”.

