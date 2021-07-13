Marin County aims to fix racist housing policies

BELVEDERE, CA – MAY 17: Large homes stand on the shores of the Richardson Bay near the Golden Gate Bridge May 17, 2007 in Belvedere, California. The San Francisco Bay Area has seen the median price for existing single family homes surge 6.6% to $720,000 while the national median home price dropped 0.9% to $215,300 in March. Marin County led the Bay Area surge with the median home price reaching a record high of $1,010,000, the first county in the state of California to surpass the million dollar mark. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

MARIN COUNTY, Calif. (BCN) — Marin County has launched a project to identify and rectify policies that prevented people of color from purchasing homes and led to segregated neighborhoods.

Although such policies have been illegal since 1964, many public agencies — including throughout Marin County — still have not removed racially restrictive covenants that prohibit the purchase, lease, or occupation of a piece of property to a particular group of people, primarily Black and African American people.

The county Board of Supervisors approved a staff report in May on the Restrictive Covenant Project. The project website is at https://www.marincounty.org/main/restrictive-covenants-project.

Through the collaboration of the county’s Community Development Agency, Office of Equity and the Assessor-Recorder’s Office, county residents are offered several ways to participate in the project.

Residents who own homes built in 1970 or earlier are encouraged to check the Covenants, Conditions & Restrictions (CC&Rs) mentioned in their real estate documents to see if discriminatory language exists. If found, the property owner will have a chance to file a public statement protesting the offensive passages with the Assessor-Recorder’s Office.

In addition, the county encourages residents, former residents and families who currently live or formerly lived in Marin County to share personal stories about their lived experiences in the county to help create a narrative history.