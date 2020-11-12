Marin County asking restaurants to limit capacity before state steps in

MARIN COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — Localities are trying to get ahead of a coronavirus case surge before it gets out of control.

Marin County has recommended and requested that its restaurants reduce their indoor dining capacity to 25% before the county has to enforce the limit by law.

As of November 12, the county is in the second-lowest-risk tier, which California calls the Orange or Moderate Tier. Orange counties have 1-3.9 new daily coronavirus cases per 100,000 people, and 2-4.9% positivity rate in tests.

The state currently allows Marin and other Orange Tier counties 50% capacity for indoor dining, or 200 people maximum — whichever is fewer.

Health officials report the county was seeing about nine new COVID-19 cases per day in the first week of November. That case rate has since exploded to 22-24 daily new cases.

The county officials are hoping businesses take initiative to reduce their capacity before the state steps in and moves Marin to a more severely restrictive tier.

Other places in the Bay Area are taking steps to control the spread before limits come from state officials. For example, San Francisco is completely banning indoor dining starting Friday, Nov. 13.

Alameda and Santa Clara counties are already imposing a 25% capacity limit, although California allows them to have 50% being with Marin in the Orange Tier.