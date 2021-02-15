Marin County begins COVID vaccinations for those aged 65 and older

MARIN, Calif. (KRON) – Residents in Marin County who are aged 65 and older are now eligible to get vaccinated for COVID-19.

You can register to see if you are eligible here.

Marin County Public Health and health care providers began an immunization program for those 75 and older on January 21, an age group that accounted for three quarters of Marin’s COVID-19 deaths.

A total of 92% of deaths from COVID-19 in Marin County are among residents age 65 and older, so officials are hopeful that the successful vaccination of the age group will dramatically help the situation.

As more groups gain eligibility, vaccinations will continue for all previous groups which currently includes Phase 1A-eligible health care workers, first responders, residents of long-term care facilities and those 75 and older.

While people 65 and older can now sign up to be eligible for the vaccine, supply may hinder those who can actually get it.

“While doses are in short supply at the moment, rest assured everyone will have an opportunity to be vaccinated,” said Dr. Karin Shavelson, Chief Medical Officer of MarinHealth Medical Center. “For now, we’re prioritizing those at highest risk for severe disease and death and look forward to opening up more appointments in our community in the weeks ahead.”

Appointments options for vaccination sites can be found online.