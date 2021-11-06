Marin County begins vaccinating children 5-11

MARIN COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — Marin County started vaccinating kids ages five to 11 years old on Saturday.

A mass vaccination clinic is set up at Miller Creek Middle School where slots filled up within minutes.

Thousands of kids are going to be rolling up their sleeves this weekend in Marin County to get vaccinated.

Health officials have been planning for months to make sure it goes smoothly.

The county has set up several pediatric vaccination clinics for this weekend and later this month.

At Miller Creek Middle School, health care workers are going to administer 500 vaccines Saturday and Sunday.

Officials say the demand is high, all 1,000 spots to vaccinate 5 to 11 year olds this weekend filled up in less than 10 minutes at this location alone.