Marin County businesses bring customers back indoors

MARIN COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — Marin County is finally moving into tier two allowing several businesses to resume back indoors.

The only other counties in tier two are Napa, San Francisco and Santa Clara.

Moving into tier two means these businesses can reopen indoors, including retail stores and indoor malls at 50 percent capacity.

Restaurants, museums, places of worship can reopen at 25 percent capacity.

Certain personal care services like skin care and nail services can resume indoor operations.

Gyms can reopen too, but only at ten percent capacity like in San Francisco.

Movie theaters are reopening at 25 percent capacity.

Tier two counties that remain tier two with low coronavirus cases may reopen schools to classroom-based learning without the whole application process. That could happen as soon as September 29 in Marin County.

