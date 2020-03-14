Marin County confirms 2 new cases of coronavirus

SAN RAFAEL, Calif. (KRON) — Two additional cases of coronavirus have ben confirmed in Marin County, bringing the total number to five.

The Marin County Department of Health and Human Services confirmed Saturday that two Marin residents tested positive for COVID-19.

The two new cases had no known exposure to other cases, and are believed to be a result of community spread — the first in the county.

“The first cases of community transmission of COVID-19 in Marin means we’re in a new stage of working to mitigate spread,” Dr. Matt Willis said. “We’ve been anticipating this. This is why we took big steps this week, including limiting large gatherings and closing classrooms.”

The two people are quarantined at home and will remain in quarantine until they are no longer infected.

The two newly confirmed cases were tested at Marin’s field-testing site, which launched earlier this week to help enhance testing capacity countywide.

Marin HHS will not release information about the patients to protect the medical privacy of the patients.

The three previous cases confirmed in Marin County lived together, according to officials. One person tested positive first, who was a passenger on the Grand Princess cruise ship that returned from Mexico.

The other two were confirmed to have contracted the virus a few days later.

Those referred by their physicians who may be at risk for COVID-19 infection can complete drive-through testing without having to get out of their vehicle.

Latest News Headlines: