Marin County considers penalizing people who violate COVID-19 health orders

MARIN, Calif. (KRON) – The Marin County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday will consider an emergency ordinance that would create new penalties such as fines for violating COVID-19 public health orders.

You can watch the meeting live starting at 9 a.m. here.

Marin is one of 58 California counties on the state’s COVID-19 watch list due to a rising number of coronavirus cases and hospitalizations.

At last check, there were 2,288 confirmed cases and 31 deaths.

