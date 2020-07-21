Coronavirus: The Latest

Marin County considers penalizing people who violate COVID-19 health orders

MARIN, Calif. (KRON) – The Marin County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday will consider an emergency ordinance that would create new penalties such as fines for violating COVID-19 public health orders.

Marin is one of 58 California counties on the state’s COVID-19 watch list due to a rising number of coronavirus cases and hospitalizations.

At last check, there were 2,288 confirmed cases and 31 deaths.

