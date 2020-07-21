MARIN, Calif. (KRON) – The Marin County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday will consider an emergency ordinance that would create new penalties such as fines for violating COVID-19 public health orders.
You can watch the meeting live starting at 9 a.m. here.
Marin is one of 58 California counties on the state’s COVID-19 watch list due to a rising number of coronavirus cases and hospitalizations.
At last check, there were 2,288 confirmed cases and 31 deaths.
Latest Stories:
- Owner of California winery with name similar to Gov. Newsom pestered with angry calls, emails
- KRON4 Morning Buzz: Alyssa Nakken makes MLB history
- Walmart announces new round of cash bonuses, stores to close on Thanksgiving
- Marin County considers penalizing people who violate COVID-19 health orders
- New state guidelines include possible waiver for elementary schools from ban on in-school instruction