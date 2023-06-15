Firefighters working a controlled burn near St. Vincent’s School for Boys in San Rafael in this undated photo (Marin County via Bay City News)

(BCN) — Marin County officials have scheduled controlled burns Thursday and Friday in San Rafael as part of training for seasonal firefighters and to reduce fuel wildfires, according to an announcement Monday from county officials.

Smoke is expected to be visible in Marinwood, San Rafael and Novato, and county officials are asking residents there to refrain from calling 911 if they see smoke from the burn area.

The burn for the training site will be north of St. Vincent’s School for Boys on the east side of U.S. Highway 101.

Smoke will be prevalent from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on both days.

