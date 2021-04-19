Marin County could move to yellow tier Tuesday

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – As counties across the state continue to reopen, what people are comfortable doing indoors varies from person to person.

“I haven’t found comfort going to my gym, but I do go to stores and my office. And restaurants are iffy. It depends on which ones they are.”

More indoor options could soon become available in Marin County, while poised to move to the less restrictive yellow reopening tier Wednesday. But health officials the state may be forced to hold Marin in the Orange tier because of a slight uptick in cases over the last week.

“We have seen several clusters in cases among high school age club teams, soccer, water polo, almost every sport where adolescents are involved, we have seen clusters of cases,” said Marin County health officer Dr. Matt Willis.

He says a move from orange to yellow could go either way, but if it does happen, residents must remain vigilant about mask-wearing and distancing because herd immunity is still a ways off.

“We are still in that window where the majority of us remain vulnerable so there s plenty of room for an outbreak and a fourth surge,” Dr. Willis said.

If the state moves Marin county to the yellow tier, it means increased capacity in numerous indoor venues, like fitness facilities such as Mt tam racket club in Larkspur.

“Momentum is the most important factor so for that standpoint the yellow is good,” but Mt. Tam racket club president Dick Lahey says increasing capacity from 25 to 50% won’t mean much initially because people still aren’t yet comfortable exercising inside.

“There is such a lag in people being comfortable in coming back to a setting like that that, we have 20% of the people under 25% so it doesn’t change the dynamics at all, Lahey said.

The state will announce Marin’s fate by noon Tuesday.

If Marin must remain at the Orange tier, health officials say it will be for at least two more weeks.