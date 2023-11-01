(KRON) — A suspect from Oakland who used a stolen Porsche to commit a “multitude of crimes” throughout Marin County was arrested last week after a months-long investigation, the Marin County Sheriff’s Office announced Wednesday.

According to the sheriff’s office, the suspect, identified as 22-year-old Jeffry Rivas Gomez, committed vehicle burglary, credit card fraud and vehicle theft in Marin County. Law enforcement pursued Rivas Gomez, who drove a stolen Porsche convertible, on several occasions but escaped capture, authorities said.

(Photo: Marin County Sheriff’s Office)

Investigators learned the Porsche was kept at a residence in Oakland, and on Oct. 25, saw Rivas Gomez get into the car and begin driving, MCSO said. The Marin County Specialized Investigative Unit, along with the Oakland Police Department and California Highway Patrol, then detained the suspect.

A search warrant served at Rivas Gomez’s residence found evidence of stolen vehicles and stolen property, authorities said.

Rivas Gomez was arrested and booked into the Marin County Jail for five felonies related to vehicle theft and credit card fraud. Additionally, Rivas Gomez had an outstanding no-bail warrant for possessing a concealed firearm in public.