Marin County DA: No charges against man who confronted officer

SAN RAFAEL, Calif. (KRON) — The Marin County District Attorney’s Office announced Tuesday it has decided not to file charges against a man who confronted an officer.

The Sausalito Police Department arrested Jeremy Portje on Nov. 30 after a confrontation with an officer at a homeless camp.

The officer was treated and released at a local hosptial for a laceration and bruise on his face.

Portje was booked at Marin County Jail on two misdemeanor counts of suspicion of battery on a peace officer and one felony of obstructing an executive officer. He was released on bail the next day, according to prosecutors.

Portje’s video camera and cell phone were also seized when he was arrested.

Prosecutors said in a press release Tuesday that while search warrants were obtained to examine Portje’s phone and video footage for evidence of a crime, the District Attorney’s office determined it would not review the evidence.

The officer’s body camera was dislodged during the altercation — the video was reviewed by prosecutors in addition to footage from other Sausalito officers and eyewitnesses.

DA Lori E. Frugoli said prosecutorial burden was not met based on what prosecutors discovered during their review.

“While we take all allegations of assault on a police officer seriously, in this case a team of veteran prosecutors who reviewed the case found that the evidence did not show beyond a reasonable doubt that Portje intended to injure the officer,” Frugoli said.

“Beyond a reasonable doubt is the standard of proof required by ethical and legal standards for prosecutors to move forward with a case. It is a higher standard than probable cause, which is the standard required by law enforcement to make an arrest.”