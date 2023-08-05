(KRON) — A North Bay driver seemed really desperate to get into the carpool lane. In an attempt to fulfill the multiple-passenger requirement, the driver thought they can get away by doing this.
Not so fast.
CHP Marin pulled over a driver for using a mannequin (view below) and making it seem they met the requirement to drive in the carpool lane, the law enforcement agency posted to their Facebook story on Thursday.
To the driver’s credit, an effort was made to dress the mannequin up and make it look like a real person from afar. The mannequin was sitting in the back seat of the vehicle. It had clothes, a hat, sunglasses and tattoos.
“That moment you get pulled over for a carpool violation and your passenger in the back chooses to remain silent,” CHP Marin wrote in its social media post.