Marin County eases restrictions on outdoor sports this fall

SAN RAFAEL, Calif. (KRON) – With the school year right around the corner, Marin Public Health has issued new guidelines for childcare and youth programs in Marin amid the coronavirus pandemic.

These guidelines offer more flexibility when it comes to youth sports, such as basketball, football, and gymnastics, health officials say.

Group size has increased from 12 to 15 people. Kids can also participate in two activities at the same time.

Programs must last for three weeks, and activities must be held outdoors. This way officials can monitor if the guidelines are working.

No large gatherings, like tournaments or events, will be allowed at this time.

Marin County health officials say things could change depending on the number of COVID-19 cases.

