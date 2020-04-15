Marin County Fair canceled in response to coronavirus

MARIN COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) – This year’s Marin County Fair has been canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic, officials have announced.

“It’s with a very heavy heart that we make this decision,” said Gabriella C. Calicchio, the County’s Director of Cultural Services. “Since 1946, the Marin County Fair has been the premier family celebration in the County each summer. In our fair history, this is one of the most challenging times we have encountered.”

Calicchio said the decision comes after multiple conversations with Marin County Public Health to support the efforts to flatten the curve of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We hope to soar into the future with even more resilience,” Calicchio said. “We hope everyone will stay safe and creatively engaged at home and we look forward to serving our community, clients, partners, vendors and fair family through this crisis. We will come together again when our communities are healthy and safe.”

Next year’s fair is tentatively scheduled for July 1-5, 2021.

The announcement comes a day after officials announced the cancelation of this year’s SF Pride parade.

