(KRON) — The Marin County Fair officially kicks off today and will run through the Fourth of July holiday from 11 a.m to 11 p.m.

Tickets are $25 and can be purchased online at the fair’s website. Active military and children under four-years-old can enter the fair for free everyday.

On Friday, the fair is offering free admission for children under 12-years-old, seniors over 65-years-old and veterans with proper identification. The Marin County Fair has over 120,000 attendees annually.

