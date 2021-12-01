Marin County Fair set to make return in 2022

SAN RAFAEL, CALIFORNIA – JULY 10: A worker prepares corndogs during a drive-thru food fair in the parking lot at the Veterans’ Memorial Auditorium on July 10, 2020 in San Rafael, California. With county fairs being canceled across the United States due to the coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic, Marin County Fair officials have set up a drive-thru food fair that features county fair favorites like corndogs, cotton candy and funnel cakes. The drive-thru food fair will run from 11AM to 8PM on July 10-12 and 17-19. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

SAN RAFAEL, Calif. (KRON) — The Marin County Department of Cultural Services announced Thursday that plans are underway to bring back the County Fair in 2022.

This will be the first in-person County Fair since the summer of 2019 — the theme of next year’s outdoor-only event will be “So Happy Together.”

From June 30 through July 4, 2022, visitors are invited to the County Fairgrounds in San Rafael for the outdoor-only event to ensure the health and safety of the everyone.

“We are excited to return to our first in-person fair since 2019, and we know our community is eager for this as well,” said Director of Cultural Services Gabriella Calicchio.

“We’re planning an outdoor-only fair in 2022 and look forward to returning to a full indoor/outdoor fair in 2023,” Calicchio added.

“The fair staff has already begun planning a fun, engaging, art-filled event, and we look forward to bringing our community back together next summer.”

The 2022 Marin County Fair poster was created by artist Raul Del Rio.

The 2022 fair will feature a range of outdoor headline entertainment — all free with the cost of fair admission.

Performers will be roaming the fairgrounds such as jugglers, unicyclists, stilt walkers, and interactive art experiences for people of all ages.

Fair favorites including the traditional carnival rides, the Global Marketplace, food and drinks, and fireworks over the Civic Center’s Lagoon Park are set to return in 2022.

The poplar and competitive exhibits program will take place online as it did this past year.

The Department of Cultural Services says it will follow guidance from Marin County Public Health to ensure the health and safety of all fair visitors and participants.