(BCN) — Marin County has lifted its prohibition on burning agricultural and residential vegetation debris with the arrival of colder temperatures and rain, county officials announced Friday.

Now that the cool, drizzly autumn weather has arrived, the Marin County Fire Department is allowing people with burn permits to safely burn dead and dry vegetation.

People who want to burn debris must also confirm that the Bay Area Air Quality Management District hasn’t issued a Spare the Air Alert for the day.

County officials said only dry, natural vegetative material may be burned while incinerating trash, painted wood or other debris is not allowed.

Also, burning on windy days isn’t allowed, nor of piles higher than four feet in diameter and in height, although as the pile burns down, people are allowed to add more debris to the fire.

People must also clear a 10-foot diameter patch of dirt around the burn pile, have a shovel and water source at hand, and ensure that an adult is always tending the fire.

Copyright © 2023 Bay City News, Inc.