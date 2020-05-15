Marin County first responders honor medical workers with parade

SAN RAFAEL, Calif. (KRON) — Healthcare professionals are more motivated than ever, not only because they know how important their jobs are and the lives they save — but also the because of the people with whom they serve.​

“We work hard for our patients, and we like being recognized,” Hospital employee Diana Voeltz said. “But even if we weren’t, we would still work hard for our patients.”​

So, Thursday afternoon was especially moving for the staff at Kaiser Permanente San Rafael Medical Center, when the crew took a few minutes from their shifts, while Marin County first responders did the same — saluting medical professionals giving their best efforts day and night during the pandemic.​

“All of the first responders, they come to the cancer center as soon as we need them, and they’re just available,” Hospital manager Mary Nolan said. “They’re kind, they’re sweet, they’re professionals, and all of our patients and nurses really appreciation them.”​

The mutual admiration expressed in the form of a parade.​

The first responders looping around the hospital after organizing at Terra Linda High School.​

This is the third county hospital treated to a procession in recent weeks.​

“We are all here. We’re here for our communities,” Sgt. Justin Graham said. “We’re here 24 hours a day, 365 days a year no matter what the situation is. You call us, we’ll answer and we’ll be there to help out.”​

And the same goes for hospital workers — recharged by a simple thanks.​

