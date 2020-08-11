Marin County green lights some personal care services to reopen outdoors

SAN RAFAEL, Calif. (KRON) – Some personal care services such as nail salons and skin care services will be allowed to reopen outdoors in Marin County effective immediately.

In a statement released Monday by Marin County Public Health, the county said the following can reopen:

Nail salons

Massage therapy

Esthetic services

Cosmetology

Skin care services

Indoor and outdoor services for tattooing, piercing, and electrolysis must remain closed.

According to the county, all businesses in the county must complete and implement a Site-Specific Protection Plan (also known as Revised Appendix A) before reopening.

Nail salons, massage therapy, esthetic services, skin care and cosmetology businesses operating outdoors should follow the guidance for personal care services provided outdoors provided by the state.

If you are a business owner looking for additional resources such as sample signs and places to buy PPE, you can visit the “Reopening Resources” page of MarinRecovers.com.

At this time, Marin County remains on the state’s COVID-19 watch list.

Latest Stories: