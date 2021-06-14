Marin County hospitals have zero COVID patients for 1st time in over a year

A nurse prepares a dose of Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine against the new coronavirus to be injected at the Andras Josa Teaching Hospital in Nyiregyhaza, Hungary, Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021. (Attila Balazs/MTI via AP)

MARIN, Calif. (KRON) – Marin County hospitals on Monday reported zero COVID-19 confirmed patients requiring hospitalization for the first time in more than a year.

The last time Marin did not have a single patient hospitalized for COVID-19 was May 3, 2020, just before a major surge of cases was reported statewide.

The milestone comes on the eve of California’s June 15 reopening.

According to county health officials, 89.1% of eligible Marin County residents ages 12 and older have received at least one dose of the vaccine, and 80% have completed a vaccine series.

“The pattern couldn’t be clearer that vaccinations protect us,” said Dr. Matt Willis, Marin’s Public Health Officer. “We’re seeing the benefits in preventing the most serious illnesses and is another reason why we feel ready to move forward with reopening our local economy.”

Last month, San Francisco General reported zero COVID patients for the first time since the pandemic first began.