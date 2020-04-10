Marin County implements restrictions for short-term rentals

MARIN COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) – Effective immediately in Marin County you can not rent short-term housing.

That means any location that people live in for less than 30 days, which includes motels, hotels, Airbnbs, and bed and breakfast establishments.

California and specifically the Bay Area has been praised recently for flattening the coronavirus curve.

Officials are doing this to discourage others who come into the Bay Area and might expose people to the coronavirus.

The short-term rentals are still allowed for the homeless and those with emergency needs.

