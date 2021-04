MARIN COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — Marin County Public Health is currently investigating clusters of COVID-19 cases related to team sports.

It’s unclear how many cases are being looked at, or what sports are involved.

But health officials say after two months of progress — case counts are no longer declining.

And in some areas, they’re actually increasing.

They add that not following sports safety guidelines, including traveling out of state, is leading to more infections.

