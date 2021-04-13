Marin County, Kaiser Permanente increase COVID vaccinations at the fairgrounds

MARIN COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — Marin County Public Health is expanding its COVID-19 vaccination capacity at the county fairgrounds, thanks to a partnership with healthcare provider Kaiser Permanente.

The support from KP will allow about 1,000 additional vaccinations per day at the Marin County Fairgrounds in San Rafael – totaling 3,600 vaccinations daily.

This comes after KP retreats from the mass vaccinations done at the Terra Linda High School gym since late February, which must stop due to school resuming.

“This move builds on many months of partnership between KP and Marin County Public Health throughout this pandemic,” said Laura Eberhard, lead physician for Marin’s KP COVID operations. “KP members will continue to sign up for vaccines through our appointment system and will be cared for by KP staff. A lot of thought has gone into this move to make the transition seamless for the community. We are committed to continuing to provide a convenient, safe and efficient vaccine experience alongside our county partners.”

The site will serve all residents by appointment only whether insured by KP or not, and KP is providing vaccines to both current-KP and non-KP members. Details for making an appointment with Kaiser Permanente or Marin Public Health can be found on Marin Public Health’s Vaccine Appointment webpage.