Marin County man faces charges in boating death of 11-year-old son

MARIN COUNTY (KRON) – A Marin County man faces manslaughter charges after his son was killed in a boating crash in the San Francisco Bay.
Police say 57-year-old Javier Burillo was drinking while out on the water on Sunday when his two sons were somehow ejected from the boat.
Burillo’s 11-year-old boy was hit by the boat and later died after being taken to a local yacht club.
The 27-year-old son suffered cuts to his leg.
Burillo was arrested at his home on Corinthian Island in Belvedere.
