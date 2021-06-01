Marin County moves to least restrictive yellow tier: What changes

MARIN COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — Marin County has been moved to the least restrictive yellow tier on Tuesday in California’s reopening blueprint.

The change comes two weeks before the state is set to remove the restrictions entirely, from all counties.

Marin Health and Human Services said the county’s vaccination rates are the highest in the state and it is currently averaging three to four total new COVID-19 cases per day, or 1.3 cases per 100,000 residents.

“Our community has earned the freedom to open more safely,” said Dr. Matt Willis, Marin County’s Public Health Officer. “We have our local residents to thank for following the science and best evidence at every stage of this pandemic, including choosing to be vaccinated. Our data shows clearly that vaccines work. Almost all current cases and outbreaks are among unvaccinated people.”

Marin County had been in the second-least-restrictive orange tier since March 24.

Here are some things that will change starting Wednesday morning:

Gyms and fitness studios can open indoors at 50% capacity or 75% if all patrons show proof of full vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test. Fitness facilities may reopen saunas, spas, and steam rooms.

Yoga and dance studios can open indoors up to 50% capacity

Restaurants are allowed to open indoors at 50% capacity (no longer capped at 200 people for large venues) or 75% if patrons show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test.

Wineries, breweries, and distilleries may open indoors at 50% capacity or 200 people, whichever is fewer, or 75% capacity if all patrons show proof of full vaccination or a negative test.

Bars that do not serve food may open indoors at 25% capacity or 100 people, whichever is fewer, or 37.5% capacity if patrons show proof of vaccination or a negative test.

Museums must retain some modifications indoors but may operate at full capacity.

Places of worship may open at 50% capacity.

Movie theaters may open indoors with 50% capacity, or up to 75% capacity if patrons show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test.

Family entertainment centers, indoor playgrounds, bowling alleys and cardrooms may open indoors at 50% capacity, or 75% capacity if all guests test negative or show proof of full vaccination.

Outdoor seated events (e.g., concerts) may operate at 67% of venue capacity. Indoor capacity varies by size of venue and a maximum of 50% capacity if all guests show proof of negative test or full vaccination.

Outdoor informal social gatherings are allowed up to 100 people.

Indoor informal social gatherings continue to be strongly discouraged but are allowed at up to 50% of a venue’s capacity or up to 50 people, whichever is fewer.

Conferences, receptions, and in-person meetings may take place outdoors up to 200 people or up to 400 people if all patrons show proof of full vaccination or a negative test. Indoors, those events can take place up to 200 people if all patrons show proof of full vaccination or negative tests. Such events must have assigned seating and no mingling.

Marathons, triathlons, endurance events or other organized walks/runs may host 500 participants per hour and 1,500 total participants, or a maximum of 3,000 participants if all show proof of a negative test or full vaccination.

A full list of changes to business sector guidelines are available at Marin Recovers website.