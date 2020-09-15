Marin County moves to Tier 2, allowing for more business reopenings

SAN RAFAEL, Calif. (KRON) – Marin County has officially moved into Tier 2 in the state’s color-coded tier system in response to COVID-19, the county announced Tuesday.

This means Marin County, which is now in the “substantial” risk category compared to Tier 1 or “widespread,” will allow more businesses to reopen starting Tuesday.

The big changes allowed under the state order as Marin moves into Tier 2 or red status, include:

Retail establishments are allowed to open indoors at 50% capacity

Indoor malls are allowed to open at 50% capacity

Personal care services are allowed to open indoors (personal care services are defined as esthetics, skin care, cosmetology, electrology, nail services, body art professionals, tattoo parlors, piercing shops, and massage)

Museums are allowed to open indoors with 25% capacity

Places of worship are allowed to open with 25% capacity or 100 people, whichever is fewer

Movie theaters are allowed to open indoors with 25% capacity or 100 people, whichever is fewer

Gyms are allowed to open indoors with 10% capacity

Restaurants are allowed to open indoors with 25% capacity or 100 people, whichever is fewer

Tier 2 counties that maintain Tier 2 data for at least two straight weeks may reopen schools to classroom-based learning, with modifications. For Marin, that date could be as soon as Sept. 29.

“We’ve made a lot of progress, and this gives us more choices as residents,” said Dr. Matt Willis, Marin County Public Health Officer. “But more freedom also brings more risk. Our challenge is to move forward without increasing transmission. We’re at a critical juncture.”

A full list of changes to business sector guidelines will be updated to the Marin Recovers website[External] soon. All open businesses must complete a COVID-19 Site-Specific Protection Plan[External] prior to reopening. Guidance for the plan also is found on the Marin Recovers website.

Last week, the county had announced it would remain in Tier 1, delaying its move out of the most restrictive phase of the coronavirus-related shutdowns.

