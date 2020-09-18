Marin County movie theaters slowly reopen

MARIN COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — Movie theaters are slowly reopening in Marin County.

At the Northgate Mall in San Rafael, the Century Theater opened Friday.

Marin is in the state’s red tier two, meaning movie theaters can reopen to 25% capacity or max 100 people.

Many safety protocols are going in place, like limiting how many seats are available for sale to ensure that people are distanced by at least two seats.

Face masks and gloves are required for all employees at Cinemark Theaters.

Some of their other theaters opening are in Larkspur, Novato and Mill Valley. Theaters in Napa County are also reopening.

San Francisco and Santa Clara counties are also in the red tier two but officials in both say theaters are still too risky so they won’t be opening there.

The first movies playing at Century Theater Friday afternoon are Infidel and Tenet, followed by The New Mutants.

