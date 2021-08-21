Marin County offers 3rd COVID vaccine to immunocompromised

MARIN COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — For the first time since receiving approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, Marin County on Saturday held a mass vaccination clinic offering immunocompromised residents a third dose of a COVID-19 vaccine where hundreds showed up for the shot.

For some of us, two doses of either the Pfizer or Moderna COVID-19 vaccines do not provide enough protection.

“I have asthma,” Julia Sheppard said.

“My immune system is probably a little low,” Tom Zunino said.

On Saturday, Marin County Public Health partnered with Safeway at the Marin Center Exhibit Hall in San Rafael to offer immunocompromised residents a third dose of protection against the virus.

“It’s of concern that the breakthrough infections are occurring, particularly among people who are immunocompromised,” Zane Gresham said.

Last week, the FDA amended the emergency use authorizations for the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines to allow immunocompromised patients to receive a third shot.

That includes people who have conditions like cancer or take medications that suppress their immune systems.

“That puts them at higher risk,” Marin County Public Health Dawn Weathersby said. “And, now that we’re dealing with the delta variant and its higher contagiousness, we want to make sure that we’re offering the highest level of immunity we can to this population.”

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says about 2.7% of the U.S. population is immunocompromised.

In Marin County, about 10,000 residents are included in that category.

“I have friends who are cancelling travel plans and cancelling outing-events, because they’re concerned about the delta variant,” Dorcas Higginbotham said. “And, I’m not that concerned, but I want to be more vaccinated for them so they feel comfortable getting together with me.”

The county and Safeway provided enough vaccines for more than 1,000 people.

Next Saturday, the clinic will return. Same place and time, 9 a.m. until 5 p.m.