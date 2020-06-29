Marin County partially reopens some businesses, others paused amid virus spike

MARIN COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) – Marin County recorded 54 new cases of coronavirus last week – the highest number of new cases in just one day they’ve seen throughout the whole pandemic.

Plus, there is a surge in cases at San Quentin of more than 500 inmates infected in the last two weeks.

The spike has the Marin County health officer halting the reopening of some businesses, while other types of businesses are still allowed to reopen today.

Places that can move forward with reopening today include indoor dining, hair salons and barbershops, campgrounds and RV parks, picnic BBQ areas, and outdoor vehicle-based gatherings.

Additionally, personal services can resume, including tattoo and piercing shops, skincare and cosmetology services, non-medical massage services and nail salons.

Reopenings have been paused for hotels, motels, short-term rentals, gyms, and fitness studios.

These industries will be considered for the next round of reopenings – but no date has been set.

Other counties that have also delayed a reopening due to a spike in cases are San Francisco and Contra Costa counties.

