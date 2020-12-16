Marin County reaches ICU capacity

Coronavirus: The Latest

MARIN COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) – Marin County has reached ICU capacity, according to the Marin County Public Health Department.

As of Monday, Dec. 14, the data showed 0-percent beds were available in the intensive care units.

15.8-percent of ICU beds remain available across the Bay Area, according to the data.

Marin County is currently in a stay-at-home order that has been in effect for a week.

Most indoor activities are banned: Movie theatres, museums, bars, hair salons, and barbershops plus more personal services are shutdown.

Shopping centers will be limited to just 20% capacity indoors, and restaurants will only be able to offer takeout or delivery.

