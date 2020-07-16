Marin County releases new recommendations for schools reopening

MARIN COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) – Amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, in-person teaching won’t happen before Sept. 8.

Before that, the Marin County Office of Education and the Health Department are recommending its schools to reopen gradually.

Teachers can meet with students individually, or in small groups before that date.

This approach is recommended to public and private schools of grade levels and is due to the rising coronavirus numbers in Marin and the Bay Area, including among young people.

The goal is to prepare students and staff to eventually be in schools full-time, but with the health of everyone in mind.

Officials are discussing precautions such as distancing between teachers and students, using outdoor areas for teaching, guiding movement through hallways, no large gatherings, use of playgrounds will be limited, meals would be served in classrooms or inside, no cafeterias, and much more.

Marin County Special Education and Alternative Education classes reopened on May 18 with guidance from public health.

There is a lot of anxiety from staff, students, and parents about reopening so plenty more discussions about schools reopening will be happening today and next week.

