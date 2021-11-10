Residents in Novato neighborhood asked to shelter in place due to possible burglary

MARIN COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — Authorities are advising Novato residents near the area of Bel Marin Keys Blvd to shelter in place Wednesday morning, the Marin County Sheriff’s Office said.

There is an active incident on the 1100 block of Bel Marin Keys Boulevard.

Authorities are looking for a possible burglary suspect who is a man last seen wearing a red or blue flannel, black pants, and boots.

We’ve obtained a photo of the person we are searching for in the bel Marin keys area.



Please call 911 if you see them.



If you have information on who this person might be, please contact us at 415-479-2311. pic.twitter.com/WiJWlulLYJ — Marin County Sheriff (@MarinSheriff) November 10, 2021

The sheriff’s office asks residents to call 911 if they see the possible burglary suspect.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.