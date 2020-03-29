Marin County residents howl together to connect with others during pandemic

MARIN COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — Another night, another howl.

In Marin County, residents have been coming together — separately — outside of their homes to give their loudest howl.

It started in Italy and now people around the world are cheering for healthcare workers every night who are putting their lives on the line during the coronavirus pandemic.

In a dark and to some, very lonely, time, it’s a fun way to show appreciation and connect with others.

