Marin County road damaged in October storm set to be repaired

SAN RAFAEL, Calif. (KRON) – Repairs are set to begin this week on a road in West Marin that was damaged during a severe storm in October, according to the Marin County Department of Public Works.

The storm hit the Bay Area on October 24 and since then, 11 miles of the Fairfax-Bolinas Road has been closed from Azalea Hill trailhead to Highway 1.

A large, uprooted tree fell at milepost 9.96 near Ridgecrest Boulevard which caused a 15-foot deep and 25-foot wide hole in the road.

The road will remain closed to vehicles, cyclists, and pedestrians for about three weeks while repairs are happening.

Travelers are advised to follow closure restrictions as heavy equipment will be along the road.

Crews will be filling the hole, and replacing a section of a 15-inch concrete pipe culvert that was damaged, in addition to restoring the road and shoulder.

The County’s Road and Bridge Fund will cover the $120,000 project.