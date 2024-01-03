(KRON) — Scammers are targeting Marin County residents with bogus threats about failing to show up for jury duty.

The Marin County Sheriff’s Office wrote on Facebook Wednesday, “They are at it again! This time related to Jury Duty. We have had a rise in calls related to a phone scam, where someone pretends to be an MCSO staff member.”

Fraudsters tell whoever answers the phone that a warrant was issued for failing to show up to court for jury duty. The caller then demands money for a “fine,” or demands payments via gift cards and other cashless forms of payment, MCSO wrote.

“This is never something MCSO, or any other law enforcement agency, would do. Please don’t fall victim to their threats,” the Sheriff’s Office warned.

If you believe you fell victim to the scam, provided banking information, or suffered a financial loss, you are encouraged to contact the Sheriff’s Office.