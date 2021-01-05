Marin County teachers could soon receive COVID-19 vaccine

MARIN COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) – Marin County educators could soon start receiving the coronavirus vaccine, a critical step toward fully reopening schools.

The county is receiving about 2,500 doses of coronavirus vaccine per week and it’s being given to frontline healthcare workers in the first phase of vaccinations.

Now, health officers say teachers and educators could receive vaccinations in the second phase.

“The vaccine distribution plan is moving forward very quickly,” Dr. Matt Willis said.

Marin County Health Officer Dr. Matt Willis says that teachers and educators across the county could start receiving their first doses of coronavirus vaccine by the end of January.

He also says the county is working on getting the vaccine to more locations.

“We are hoping by then that there will be enough vaccine available to our healthcare partners like Kaiser and Sutter for them to offer vaccines to members of the school community,” Willis said.

“Getting us vaccinated is a critical step to getting us back in the classroom but it’s not a silver bullet to making all the other problems go away,” Morgan Agnew said.

Morgan Agnew is a math teacher at Terra Linda High School.

He says he’s cautiously optimistic that vaccinations are coming but says that because there are no plans to vaccinate students it could still be a long time before classrooms could get back to normal.

“Even if we are able to get kids back in school this year it won’t be normal. It will be smaller groups of kids, they will be seated farther apart. they won’t be able to interact with each other in the say way they did in the past they will still have to keep their masks on. even under the most optimistic of predictions, our students won’t get vaccinated this school year,” Agnew said.

Willis concedes that there is no plan to vaccinate students but says get shots to teachers and educators is a critical step in reopening schools.

“We are not yet planning to vaccinate children until we have more evidence but obviously protecting adults in the school community is important,” Willis said.

Finally, Marin Health says that teachers who work in Marin County but don’t live in the county will be able to receive a vaccination.