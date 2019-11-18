Marin County to be affected by PG&E power shutoffs starting Wednesday

MARIN COUNTY (KRON) – Some residents in Marin County may potentially be affected by a Public Safety Power Shutoff (PSPS) projected for Wednesday afternoon into early Thursday.

Authorities said the outage may impact 23,345 metered locations in Marin County, but the exact neighborhoods that will lose power has yet to be announced.

Here is a screenshot of PG&E’s estimated outage area as of Monday morning:

The estimated power shutoff is projected to start at 4 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 20.

PG&E expects to receive the “all-clear” and start line inspections to resume restoring power starting at 8 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 21st.

“This means it could take 24-48 hours from the start of inspections for everyone to have power restored,” the Marin County Sheriff’s Office said.

