Marin County to increase emergency shelter capacity amid severe weather

SAN RAFAEL (KRON) – Marin County is preparing to establish and increase emergency shelter this year during severe weather events.
The Marin County Department of Health and Human Services and the Novato-based nonprofit Homeward Bound of Marin plan to supplement the 190 local year-round shelter beds.
The two partnering agencies say they will announce the shelter’s opening one day prior.
When activation criteria are met, the 80-person emergency shelter will be located at the Marin HHS Health and Wellness Campus at 3240 Kerner Blvd. in San Rafael.
The following would meet the activation criteria:
- Average temperature overnight is forecast to be less than 38 degrees for at least three days
- Forecast temperatures drop below 45 degrees for two consecutive days with hazardous conditions (i.e. greater than 1 inch of rain, flash flood watch/warning, strong winds, etc.)
- Forecast temperatures drop below 40 degrees with hazardous conditions (i.e. great than 1 inch of rain, a flash flood watch/warning, strong winds, etc.)
- Hazardous air quality is forecast (an index greater than 300)
In addition to sending an email, HHS says they will also post activation plans online and will provide a recorded message with information when you call (415) 473-6100.
The additional facility is a low-barrier shelter, meaning that anyone will be welcome to stay if they agree to be respectful of other shelter residents and staff.
Once activated, the shelter will operate from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. and provide a hot dinner and a light breakfast.
