Marin County to increase emergency shelter capacity amid severe weather

SAN RAFAEL (KRON) – Marin County is preparing to establish and increase emergency shelter this year during severe weather events.

The Marin County Department of Health and Human Services and the Novato-based nonprofit Homeward Bound of Marin plan to supplement the 190 local year-round shelter beds.

The two partnering agencies say they will announce the shelter’s opening one day prior.

When activation criteria are met, the 80-person emergency shelter will be located at the Marin HHS Health and Wellness Campus at 3240 Kerner Blvd. in San Rafael.

The following would meet the activation criteria:

Average temperature overnight is forecast to be less than 38 degrees for at least three days

Forecast temperatures drop below 45 degrees for two consecutive days with hazardous conditions (i.e. greater than 1 inch of rain, flash flood watch/warning, strong winds, etc.)

Forecast temperatures drop below 40 degrees with hazardous conditions (i.e. great than 1 inch of rain, a flash flood watch/warning, strong winds, etc.)

Hazardous air quality is forecast (an index greater than 300)

In addition to sending an email, HHS says they will also post activation plans online and will provide a recorded message with information when you call (415) 473-6100.

The additional facility is a low-barrier shelter, meaning that anyone will be welcome to stay if they agree to be respectful of other shelter residents and staff.

Once activated, the shelter will operate from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. and provide a hot dinner and a light breakfast.

