Marin County to loosen parking restrictions at certain parks, trails

MARIN COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — Marin County is loosening some parking restrictions beginning next week.

Starting May 18, residents can drive their cars to several Marin County city, town and county-operated parks and trails.

Marin’s Public Health Officer drafted a new parks closure and parking restrictions order that will replace the previous order issued April 29. The new order allows for the loosening of restrictions on motorized access to recreational areas.

Towns and cities can allow, limit or prohibit motorized access as they deem appropriate during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Residents are encouraged to double check the status of local parks and their restrictions. While some parks may be open to motorized access, other parks with equipment or that encourage gatherings — such as playgrounds, gym equipment, benches, picnic areas, barbecue areas — will remain closed.

Restrictions will not loosen at certain parks that tend to draw large crowds from across the Bay Area.

Facilities that will remain closed to motorized access include:

Point Reyes National Seashore

Golden Gate National Recreation Area (including Muir Woods National Monument)

Mount Tamalpais State Park

Tomales Bay State Park

Samuel P Taylor State Park

Chicken Ranch Beach (along Tomales Bay)

Miller Park (along Tomales Bay)

White House Pool Park in Point Reyes Station

Bolinas Lagoon Open Space Preserve (including Bolinas County Park)

all Marin Municipal Water District lands

all beaches or inlets along the Pacific Ocean

The restrictions do not apply to those with state-issued disabled car placards on display.

Residents who can access local parks by foot, on a bike or without any sort of motorized assistance are welcome to responsibly visit them.

Cars parked near parks and/or trails that do not have a disabled placard clearly displayed are considered in violation of sheltering orders and may receive a parking fine.

While certain aspects of the parks closure order have been loosened, Marin’s facial coverings order is still in effect.

County officials recommend the following tips to mitigate the spread of COVID-19:

frequent handwashing or use of hand sanitizer when soap and water are not available

staying home when showing symptoms of illness

limiting unnecessary travel around the county and greater Bay Area

continuing to physically distance at least 6 feet from someone outside a person’s household.

