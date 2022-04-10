SAN RAFAEL (BCN) Marin County’s Department of Health and Human Services’ Behavioral Health and Recovery Services will open a new a new adult residential treatment facility in San Rafael.

The county is partnering with Progress Foundation to operate the facility at 920 Grand Avenue. It will be the first licensed treatment center of its kind in Marin County and will serve county residents, officials said.

The around-the-clock facility, which is scheduled for occupancy in October, will provide treatment through a diverse range of mental health staff and will provide up to 16 beds for adults who have serious and persistent mental health disorders.

The Marin County Board of Supervisors awarded a contract for the redevelopment of the building and the operation of the facility to Progress Foundation on Jan. 12, 2021.

Redevelopment of the building will total $5.99 million with funding for the project coming from several sources including the county’s general fund, county officials said.

There is also a proposed $2,281,877 agreement that will include $1.8 million in annual operating costs and $481,877 in startup costs that runs through June 30 of 2023.

The agreement provides funds to Progress Foundation to operate the program. Progress Foundation, a non-profit provider founded in 1969, operates 19 social rehabilitation residential treatment facilities across San Francisco, Sonoma and Napa counties.

