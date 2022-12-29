The Central Marin Fire Dept. responded to this transit bus that overturned. (Photo courtesy of the Central Marin Fire Dept.)

SAN RAFAEL, Calif. (KRON) – A Marin County transit bus overturned Thursday amid rainy weather, according to a Facebook post from the Central Marin Fire Department.

The department was joined by the San Rafael and Kentfield fire departments in responding.

“Engine 16 arrived on scene and assessed for patients and injuries. Luckily only one person, the bus driver, was on the bus but unable to get out,” the post stated. “The patient was extricated by Engine 16 and Truck 17 and was transported to a local emergency room with minor injuries. As another large storm approaches that could bring up to 6 inches of rain by New Years Day, please drive with extra caution and stay indoors if travel in non essential.”