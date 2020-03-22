Marin County urges residents to abide stay-at-home order after many gather at beaches, parks

SAN RAFAEL, Calif. (KRON) — Marin County health officials are urging residents to abide Gov. Gavin Newsom’s statewide stay-at-home order and not travel beyond their communities.

The Marin County Department of Health and Human Services sent out a statement Saturday asking Bay Area resident to stay home as they engage in outdoor activities.

Concerns were raised after several videos and pictures uploaded to social media show several residents not complying with Gov. Newsom’s order and gathering in large groups at public spaces like beaches, parks, lakes and more.

Several people created traffic congestion on Saturday, the Marin County Sheriff’s Office said, which interferes with first responders ability to handle emergencies.

We understand the communities’ frustration with the LARGE amount of people traveling to the Coast today and NOT adhering to the Shelter Order.



The influx of people is putting our vulnerable residents at risk.



Please stay at home!

State and county park parking lots and restrooms are closed under the shelter in place order, which has created more congestion and issues with sanitation.

“Marin is usually a place for recreation, but now is not the time,” Dr. Lisa Santora, Marin’s Deputy Public Health Officer, said. “Congregating in these popular areas makes the shelter-in-place order less effective and continues to put all of our counties at risk of COVID-19 spread.”

Marin’s shelter-in-place order went into effect on March 16 along with six other Bay Area counties.

Two days later, Newsom followed with the same order for all of California.

“We’re all having to make hard choices and sacrifices – for the time being— as we all shelter at home,” Santora said. “We’re asking people not to travel distances to access our beaches. Let’s recreate and get fresh air closer to home.”

Marin County Public Health reminds Marin residents and visitors to:

Stay local. Many local neighborhoods are walkable or have trails and parks nearby that are easily accessed by foot or bicycle. Avoid driving whenever possible, and stay close to home when enjoying fresh air and outdoor activity.

Many local neighborhoods are walkable or have trails and parks nearby that are easily accessed by foot or bicycle. Avoid driving whenever possible, and stay close to home when enjoying fresh air and outdoor activity. Continue to practice social distancing. It’s tempting to meet with friends for a day at the beach, but to prevent the spread of COVID-19 everyone needs to be at least 6 feet away from others when outside the household.

Find out what you can and can’t do under Newsom’s stay-at-home order.

