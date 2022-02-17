Marin County water district lifts ban on outdoor water restrictions

MARIN COUNTY (KRON) – Now’s the time to water your yard if you’re in Marin County.

The Marin water district board is allowing people to use their sprinklers or drip irrigation during early morning hours or later in the evening.

The board says it’s thanks to the rain the county got in December. That rain replenished local reservoirs.

Because of that Marin water customers can once again water their yards up to two times per week before 9 a.m. or after 7 p.m.

But the board says people still cannot fill swimming pools or wash their car at home.

The board’s ban on landscape installation for new customer water connections also remains in effect.

The board imposed water restrictions back in December after reservoirs reached historic low levels beginning in the summer.

However, those local reservoirs restocked to near full capacity because of the rainfall they got in October and December.

Since then, the board has eased some drought emergency water limits.

The president of the water district board said the community did a good job saving water during the drought emergency.

Despite marin county seeing more water in the local reservoirs, the U.S. drought monitor shows Marin is in a severe drought.

It shows the entire Bay Area under the same category.

The Bay Area was under an extreme drought in December.

The outdoor irrigation restriction in Marin was originally supposed to be in effect until May.

However, that’s no longer the case.

The board may consider lifting even more water restrictions in an upcoming meeting.