More Bay Area counties making face masks mandatory

MARIN COUNTY (KRON) – Officials on Thursday said the county will soon release more details on a new health order that will require face coverings in Marin County during the coronavirus pandemic.

Face coverings will be mandated in public settings where people are coming into close contact with people, especially indoors.

The order does not apply if you are alone indoors, with people you live with, or if you are out by yourself on a walk.

Children under the age of 6 will be exempt.

The order goes into effect at noon on Wednesday, April 22.

Marin County is the second Bay Area county to make face coverings in public a requirement.

Sonoma County’s health order was announced earlier this week but went into effect today.

On Thursday the city of Fremont announced it is requiring face coverings to be worn by the public in all essential businesses, such as grocery stores and pharmacies.

