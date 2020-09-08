Marin County’s move to Tier 2 delayed

MARIN COUNTY (KRON) — Marin County will remain in Tier 1, the state decided Monday night — delaying its move out of the most restrictive phase of the coronavirus-related shutdowns.

Plans were delayed just a few hours before the county planned to shift into Tier 2, which was expected Tuesday, Sept. 8. Health officials in Marin County said the California Department of Public Health decided to reverse the plan after reanalyzing data and using a new method for determining the county’s position and risk assessment.

“We want to move carefully and base our decisions on local data,” said Marin County Health Officer Dr. Matt Willis. “We’re well prepared to move forward, but ultimately this is the state’s decision. In the new framework, the state has a lot more control about what moves and what doesn’t.

CDPH will reveal its new approach this week, which includes a new adjustment for counties testing more than the state average.

Tier 1 is the most restrictive phase in the state’s reopening blueprint. Counties in Tier 1, or “purple status,” are considered to have a widespread risk level.

Counties under purple status are permitted to open all retail, shopping centers at maximum 25% capacity, and hair salons and barbershops indoors.

Smaller counties like Marin are more vulnerable to slight changes in the case measurement process and small outbreaks, according to the county. “One cluster of cases in a facility leads to a clear spike in countywide case rates– these are some of the factors we’ll be discussing with the state,” Willis said.

The state will make a final decision about Marin County’s status by the end of the week.

