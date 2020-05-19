Marin County’s Public Health Officer discusses COVID-19 recovery

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Marin County’s Public Health Officer, Dr. Matt Willis, continues to help the county navigate through the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

But Dr. Willis has some personal insight as he himself became infected with and has recovered from the coronavirus.

Dr. Willis made the announcement in video message he shared with the public back in late March.

He came out of self-isolation at home after 16 days and said he learned a lot about COVID-19 firsthand.

Dr. Willis shares his experience with the KRON4 Morning News.

You can watch the full interview in the video above.

