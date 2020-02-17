INVERNESS, Calif. (KRON) – Authorities are searching for a Marin couple last seen at their vacation cottage in the Inverness area four days ago.
77-year-old Carol Kiparsky and 72-year-old Ian Irwin were last seen Friday at their Airbnb rental on Via de la Vista in Inverness/Seahaven.
Officials said the couple was supposed to check out Saturday morning, however all of their belongings including phone, wallets, and car were left at the rental.
They also missed an appointment on Sunday, according to authorities.
Officials said this is “highly out of character” for the couple.
Kiparsky is described as 5’7″, 115 pounds, with gray hair and blue eyes.
Irwin is described as 6’1″, 175 pounds, bald/gray hair with blue eyes.
If you have seen Kiparsky or Irwin at any time since Feb. 13, you are urged to call the Marin Sheriff’s Department at 415-479-2311.
Latest Stories:
- New California law would fine short-term rental hosts who violate local laws
- Disney actress Nikita Pearl Waligwa dead at 15
- Marin couple disappears from Airbnb rental in Inverness area
- 14 US cruise passengers on evacuation plane landing in Fairfield test positive for coronavirus
- China may postpone annual congress because of virus