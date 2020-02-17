Marin couple disappears from Airbnb rental in Inverness area

INVERNESS, Calif. (KRON) – Authorities are searching for a Marin couple last seen at their vacation cottage in the Inverness area four days ago.

77-year-old Carol Kiparsky and 72-year-old Ian Irwin were last seen Friday at their Airbnb rental on Via de la Vista in Inverness/Seahaven.

Officials said the couple was supposed to check out Saturday morning, however all of their belongings including phone, wallets, and car were left at the rental.

Carol Kiparsky (left); Ian Irwin (right) / Marin County Sheriff

They also missed an appointment on Sunday, according to authorities.

Officials said this is “highly out of character” for the couple.

Kiparsky is described as 5’7″, 115 pounds, with gray hair and blue eyes.

Irwin is described as 6’1″, 175 pounds, bald/gray hair with blue eyes.

If you have seen Kiparsky or Irwin at any time since Feb. 13, you are urged to call the Marin Sheriff’s Department at 415-479-2311.

